Hungary’s Public Education Under Strain: UN Calls for Urgent Reforms

Farida Shaheed, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to education, has issued a powerful statement following a 10-day official visit to Hungary, praising the tireless work of educators and civil society while raising urgent concerns about widening inequalities, increasing segregation of Roma students, systemic underfunding of public education, and threats to academic freedom in higher education.

During her visit, Shaheed travelled to urban centers including Budapest, Miskolc, Dunakeszi, and Eger, as well as remote villages in northeastern Hungary, where she engaged with students, teachers, parents, education officials, and civil society groups.

“Hungary has a proud history of providing inclusive public education,” she said. “I met many inspiring professionals who are striving to uphold that vision in the face of increasingly difficult circumstances. Their commitment deserves both recognition and robust support.”

Rising Inequalities and "Hollowing Out" of Public Education

While Shaheed welcomed the constitutional guarantee of free primary and secondary education and the existence of support for students with special needs, she warned that structural issues are leading to a "hollowing out" of the public education system. She pointed to stark disparities between underfunded state schools and better-resourced non-state institutions — particularly church-run schools, which have grown in number and influence in recent years.

“Though some of these non-state schools are doing excellent work, their expansion must not come at the cost of public education,” she said. “There is a real danger that public schools are being left behind, especially in rural areas, with fewer resources and more disadvantaged students, including many Roma children. This is exacerbating educational segregation.”

According to the Special Rapporteur, this trend threatens to entrench intergenerational cycles of poverty and marginalization. She emphasized that non-public schools must supplement — not supplant — the public system, which remains the cornerstone of equitable access to education.

Roma Children Face Deepening Segregation

Shaheed expressed particular concern about the growing segregation of Roma students, noting that many Roma children are disproportionately concentrated in under-resourced schools or separate classes, limiting their access to quality education.

“Despite legal prohibitions on discrimination, practical and systemic barriers continue to marginalize Roma students,” she said. “Inclusive education must be more than an ideal — it must be a lived reality for all children, regardless of ethnicity or background.”

She urged Hungarian authorities to implement and enforce stronger policies to prevent segregation and ensure equitable access, along with better training and support for educators working in diverse communities.

Rigid Curriculum, Overburdened Teachers, and Student Mental Health Crisis

The Special Rapporteur also criticized the country’s overly rigid national curriculum, which she said emphasizes rote memorization over critical thinking and stifles both student creativity and teacher autonomy.

“Students told me they felt overwhelmed, stressed, and left out of decisions that directly affect them,” she reported. “Teachers, on the other hand, described being underpaid, overworked, and unable to teach creatively due to strict curriculum mandates.”

Shaheed highlighted alarming levels of student anxiety and a serious lack of access to mental health resources in schools, including a shortage of trained school psychologists. She called for a more student-centered approach that prioritizes well-being and supports teachers as central pillars of the education system.

Higher Education: Academic Freedom Under Threat

In higher education, Shaheed raised red flags over the transformation of 21 formerly public universities into foundation-run institutions governed by politically appointed boards — a shift that, she warned, has weakened academic freedom and compromised institutional independence.

“This structural change has led to self-censorship, exclusion from EU-funded research and exchange programs, and a chilling effect on open academic debate,” she said. “Safeguards must be put in place to protect institutional autonomy and restore academic credibility.”

A Call to Action

In her preliminary findings, Shaheed laid out several urgent recommendations, including:

A comprehensive review of the national curriculum and assessment methods to promote creativity and critical thinking;

Increased protections and inclusive practices for students with special needs and Roma children;

Equitable funding across all types of schools, especially in disadvantaged areas;

Reinforcement of public education infrastructure;

Stronger mental health support for students;

Democratic involvement of students, teachers, and parents in education policy-making;

Restoration of academic freedom and international collaboration in universities.

“There are ‘islands of excellence’ in Hungary — innovative schools, talented teachers, and effective community-led initiatives. But these must be scaled and supported more broadly to serve the entire population,” she said.

Shaheed concluded by encouraging Hungary to “build on its strong foundations and renew its commitment to inclusive, quality education for all.”

“The future of Hungary’s children — and of its democracy — depends on an education system that is equitable, inclusive, and grounded in human rights,” she stressed.

The Special Rapporteur will present her full report on Hungary’s education system to the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2026.