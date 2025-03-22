Left Menu

Sebi Chief Urges Stability Amidst Taxation Concerns

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey advises against altering the current taxation framework, urging foreign portfolio investors to adapt. Highlighting India's economic advantages, he warns against false corporate disclosures, emphasizes transparency, and assures that Sebi will act against malpractices, while addressing measurement metrics in financial regulations.

Updated: 22-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:24 IST
Sebi Chief Urges Stability Amidst Taxation Concerns
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stressed the importance of maintaining the current taxation system and encouraged foreign portfolio investors to adapt instead of expecting changes. Speaking at the Business Today Mindrush 2025, Pandey emphasized India's strengths, including robust economic growth, stable inflation, and fiscal discipline.

Pandey, who assumed his role as Sebi chief recently, expressed concern over false corporate disclosures and assured that the regulator would take decisive action against such practices. He noted that India's tax system has addressed investor concerns and facilitated advantageous moves, as seen in recent budget changes.

The Sebi chief also highlighted the need for nuanced metrics in the derivatives segment and hinted at upcoming regulatory changes. Pandey called for a shift from a system benefiting larger investors at the expense of retail investors, underscoring the need for transparency and fairness in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

