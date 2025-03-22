Left Menu

Jal Shakti Abhiyaan Launch: A Nationwide Call to Secure India's Water Future

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister C.R. Patil inaugurated the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain 2025' on World Water Day in Panchkula. The initiative emphasizes water conservation, community participation, and innovative strategies to address water security and challenges across 148 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:29 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Water Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil inaugurated the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain 2025' in Panchkula, Haryana. The initiative emphasizes the urgent need for water conservation amidst growing environmental challenges.

Held at the Multipurpose Hall, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, the launch aimed at promoting sustainable water management practices through community engagement and innovative strategies. The campaign's theme, People's Action for Water Conservation - Towards Intensified Community Connect, highlights the need for groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting.

Spanning 148 districts, the nationwide initiative seeks to enhance cooperation between government bodies, communities, and stakeholders. By spreading awareness and encouraging active participation, the campaign aspires to make 'Every Drop Counts' a national ethos for securing India's water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

