India's Strategic Shift in DAP Fertiliser Imports from China

India's import of DAP fertiliser from China reached 8.47 lakh tonnes this fiscal year, comprising 19.17% of total imports. A drop from previous levels, China used to supply 40% of India's DAP. Domestic production faces challenges like high inventory and raw material issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:01 IST
India's Strategic Shift in DAP Fertiliser Imports from China
  • India

India's di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser imports from China have reached 8.47 lakh tonnes in the current fiscal year, accounting for 19.17% of India's total DAP imports, according to government data. This marks a decline from the previous fiscal year, when China supplied 22.28 lakh tonnes, representing about 40% of India's overall DAP imports.

DAP is India's second most utilised fertiliser after urea, with the country also importing from regions like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Jordan. These imports include both finished fertilisers and raw materials like rock phosphate and intermediate chemicals necessary for production.

Despite domestic availability of DAP for the ongoing rabi season exceeding the estimated requirement, production remains constrained. Challenges such as high inventory levels, manpower shortages, raw material scarcity, and disruptions like floods hinder efficient production and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

