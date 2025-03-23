Shocking Disqualifications Rock Chinese Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix due to technical issues detected during post-race checks. This unexpected development resulted in their fifth and sixth-place finishes being annulled, with Leclerc's car underweight and Hamilton's showing excessive skid wear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton faced disqualification from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix held on Sunday. Their cars did not pass stringent post-race assessments.
Leclerc's vehicle was deemed underweight, contravening the racing regulations, while Hamilton's vehicle attracted scrutiny due to excessive skid wear.
The duo's disqualification nullified their initial impressive finishes of fifth and sixth place, adding another twist to the thrilling race weekend in Shanghai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conviction Stayed: Maharashtra Minister Avoids Disqualification
Leclerc's Disqualification Shakes Up F1 Race in China
Controversy Surrounds Cambridge Rowers' Disqualification from Iconic Boat Race
Rajya Sabha Disqualification Petitions Concluded with No Action
High-Profile Disqualifications Shake Up Chinese Grand Prix Results