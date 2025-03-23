Shocking Disqualifications Rock Chinese Grand Prix

In an unexpected turn of events, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton faced disqualification from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix held on Sunday. Their cars did not pass stringent post-race assessments.

Leclerc's vehicle was deemed underweight, contravening the racing regulations, while Hamilton's vehicle attracted scrutiny due to excessive skid wear.

The duo's disqualification nullified their initial impressive finishes of fifth and sixth place, adding another twist to the thrilling race weekend in Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)