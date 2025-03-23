Honoring Heroes: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa paid homage to the immense sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, urging the nation to remember and learn from their heroic actions. His address marked the commemoration of Shaheed Diwas on March 23, in honor of these martyrs who were executed in 1931.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his respect on social media for the trio's 'fearless pursuit of freedom and justice,' recognizing their critical role in India's independence movement. Modi reflected on how their valiant efforts continue to inspire the country.

Adding to the tributes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the martyrs' enduring legacy. Gandhi underscored Bhagat Singh's broader struggle against colonial rule and social injustices, highlighting its relevance for future generations.

