Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urges citizens to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas. Leaders across political parties, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, pay tributes, emphasizing the martyrs' lasting impact on India's fight for independence and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:31 IST
Honoring Heroes: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa paid homage to the immense sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, urging the nation to remember and learn from their heroic actions. His address marked the commemoration of Shaheed Diwas on March 23, in honor of these martyrs who were executed in 1931.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his respect on social media for the trio's 'fearless pursuit of freedom and justice,' recognizing their critical role in India's independence movement. Modi reflected on how their valiant efforts continue to inspire the country.

Adding to the tributes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the martyrs' enduring legacy. Gandhi underscored Bhagat Singh's broader struggle against colonial rule and social injustices, highlighting its relevance for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025