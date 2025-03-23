Left Menu

BJP's Soundararajan Criticizes TN's Delimitation Meeting as Unnecessary

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for organizing a delimitation meeting despite the Election Commission's clarity on no seat change. She accused Chief Ministers from different states of deceiving their people. The meeting, held in Chennai, saw unanimous calls for transparent deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:17 IST
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision to organize a Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation, citing the Election Commission's assurance of no seat change. She criticized the move as deceptive, questioning its necessity.

Soundararajan also condemned the attendance of Chief Ministers from Telangana, Punjab, and Kerala, accusing them of misleading their constituents. She emphasized that the Election Commission's website clearly states no alteration in seat numbers, suggesting the meeting's agenda was misleading.

The BJP leader further addressed the ruling DMK's position on the National Education Policy, interpreting it as a misrepresentation to the people of Tamil Nadu. Despite these accusations, the meeting in Chennai, attended by several political leaders, concluded with a unanimous resolution advocating for transparent delimitation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

