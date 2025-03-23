Left Menu

Search Operation Turns Startling as Firing Erupts in Jammu's Hiranagar

A security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district's Hiranagar area was disrupted by gunfire on Sunday, according to police reports. As security forces conducted a search, shots were fired, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Further updates are pending as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security operations in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were abruptly interrupted by a firing incident on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the report, stating that gunfire erupted while security forces were engaged in a search operation.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and additional information is anticipated as details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

