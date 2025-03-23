Search Operation Turns Startling as Firing Erupts in Jammu's Hiranagar
A security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district's Hiranagar area was disrupted by gunfire on Sunday, according to police reports. As security forces conducted a search, shots were fired, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Further updates are pending as investigations continue.
Security operations in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were abruptly interrupted by a firing incident on Sunday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the report, stating that gunfire erupted while security forces were engaged in a search operation.
Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and additional information is anticipated as details emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
