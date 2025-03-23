Left Menu

High-Profile Drug Traffickers Transferred to Disrupt Operations

Notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, has been moved to Central Jail, Silchar, to dismantle his criminal network. Authorities aim to sever his prison-based operations, alongside other traffickers, under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, as part of India's commitment to eradicating drug-related crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:34 IST
High-Profile Drug Traffickers Transferred to Disrupt Operations
Gangster Jagdeep Singh (Photo/NCB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdeep Singh, better known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a significant figure in organized crime, has been transferred from Punjab's Bathinda to Central Jail, Silchar, Assam. This move comes under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988. As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bhagwanpuria, a native of Punjab's Gurdaspur, is involved in 128 criminal cases since 2012, including multiple notorious offenses.

Among his alleged crimes is the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His empire extends to international connections, significantly aiding smuggling operations of narcotics and arms from within prison, prompting his transfer to curb his activities. Officials disclosed that his networks reached operatives in Canada, the USA, and Pakistan, necessitating this strategic relocation.

The crackdown is not isolated to Bhagwanpuria. Offenders like Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Goldy, who persisted with illicit operations while incarcerated, are moved to Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam. Similarly, cross-border smuggling veteran Balwinder Singh, known as Billa Havellian, was also detained under the same act. In another significant action, West Bengal's drug racket, led by Jahanara Begum, was dismantled, disrupting their heroin and ganja smuggling operations. These extensive measures, propelled by detailed intelligence, align with India's larger goal, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to eradicate narcotics crimes under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' mission by 2047, as asserted by the NCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025