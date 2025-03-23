High-Profile Drug Traffickers Transferred to Disrupt Operations

Jagdeep Singh, better known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a significant figure in organized crime, has been transferred from Punjab's Bathinda to Central Jail, Silchar, Assam. This move comes under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988. As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bhagwanpuria, a native of Punjab's Gurdaspur, is involved in 128 criminal cases since 2012, including multiple notorious offenses.

Among his alleged crimes is the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His empire extends to international connections, significantly aiding smuggling operations of narcotics and arms from within prison, prompting his transfer to curb his activities. Officials disclosed that his networks reached operatives in Canada, the USA, and Pakistan, necessitating this strategic relocation.

The crackdown is not isolated to Bhagwanpuria. Offenders like Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Goldy, who persisted with illicit operations while incarcerated, are moved to Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam. Similarly, cross-border smuggling veteran Balwinder Singh, known as Billa Havellian, was also detained under the same act. In another significant action, West Bengal's drug racket, led by Jahanara Begum, was dismantled, disrupting their heroin and ganja smuggling operations. These extensive measures, propelled by detailed intelligence, align with India's larger goal, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to eradicate narcotics crimes under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' mission by 2047, as asserted by the NCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)