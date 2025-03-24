Left Menu

Sanghamitra Tai Gaikwad: A Life of Service and Dedication

Sanghamitra Tai Gaikwad, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra for the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction), is honored for her tireless contributions to social service. Advocating for women's rights and education, she has adopted multiple villages for development. Her leadership during crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exemplary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:46 IST
Mumbai: Sanghamitra Tai Gaikwad, a prominent figure in social service, was recently honored with the 'Popular Civilian Excellence Award' for her unwavering dedication to society. The accolade, presented by Dr. Anil Kashi Murarka and Mandakini, highlights Gaikwad's significant impact and commitment.

Gaikwad has been associated with the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction) for over 25 years, currently serving as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. Under Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's leadership, she fervently serves society, considering aid to the poor her supreme duty. Her commendable efforts were particularly notable during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and regional floods.

Beyond emergency relief, Gaikwad is a staunch advocate for women's empowerment and education. She has adopted six villages, providing free education and healthcare facilities. Her initiatives in these areas, coupled with her work in the Ayushman Bharat and Ladki Bahin Yojana schemes, showcase her profound influence in improving living standards and accessibility to resources in her region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

