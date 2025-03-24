Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Rebukes Comedian Kunal Kamra, Calls for Apology

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, asserting they cannot be shielded under 'freedom of speech.' Fadnavis demanded an apology from Kamra, emphasizing respect for boundaries of humor. Controversy involved multiple political figures and legal repercussions against Kamra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:01 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such comments cannot be justified under 'freedom of speech'. Fadnavis emphasized the distinction between permissible humor and unchecked statements, demanding an apology from Kamra.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis asserted that while stand-up comedy has its place, it should not infringe upon respect and boundaries, particularly when used to defame political figures. The CM referenced the recent Maharashtra election results to underscore public support for the current leadership against those labeled as traitors.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other political figures, including Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, have also condemned Kamra, urging legal adherence and criticizing the comedian's approach as vulgar. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed an FIR against Kamra, warning of further action if an apology is not issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

