Zelenskiy Urges U.S. to Drive Ceasefire with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope for U.S. influence in securing a ceasefire with Russia. Speaking in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, he emphasized that sanctions on Russia should not only stay but be intensified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:54 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, urged the United States to wield its influence in achieving an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict with Russia.
Zelenskiy's comments came after Russia suggested conditions for halting strikes in the Black Sea, with the U.S. involved in the negotiations.
Emphasizing the vital importance of maintaining and intensifying sanctions on Russia, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for stronger measures to curb Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain Signals Possible Snapback of Sanctions Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Crackdown on Foxtrot: U.S. Sanctions Swedish Criminal Network
U.S. Sanctions Target Iran’s Oil Network
Russia Seeks Sanctions Relief Amid U.S. Negotiations
Global Crackdown: Cryptocurrency Admin Arrested Over Sanctions and Laundering