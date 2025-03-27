Zelenskiy Urges U.S. to Drive Ceasefire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, urged the United States to wield its influence in achieving an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy's comments came after Russia suggested conditions for halting strikes in the Black Sea, with the U.S. involved in the negotiations.

Emphasizing the vital importance of maintaining and intensifying sanctions on Russia, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for stronger measures to curb Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)