Left Menu

Macron Emphasizes Caution on Lifting Russian Sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron stated it's too early to lift sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that the decision should be made within a solid peace framework. Concurrently, the U.S. negotiated agreements with Ukraine and Russia to pause maritime and energy-related attacks, considering lifting some sanctions on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:55 IST
Macron Emphasizes Caution on Lifting Russian Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that removing sanctions against Russia is premature. Speaking in Paris alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron stressed that any discussions about lifting the sanctions must be framed within a durable peace agreement.

"The question of (lifting) the sanctions will come, but in due time within the framework of a solid and lasting peace. So it is much too early," Macron commented, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach.

Meanwhile, the United States has struck separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia, aiming to halt attacks on maritime routes and energy infrastructures. These deals have spurred talks in Washington about potentially easing some sanctions against Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025