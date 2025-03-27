Macron Emphasizes Caution on Lifting Russian Sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that removing sanctions against Russia is premature. Speaking in Paris alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron stressed that any discussions about lifting the sanctions must be framed within a durable peace agreement.

"The question of (lifting) the sanctions will come, but in due time within the framework of a solid and lasting peace. So it is much too early," Macron commented, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach.

Meanwhile, the United States has struck separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia, aiming to halt attacks on maritime routes and energy infrastructures. These deals have spurred talks in Washington about potentially easing some sanctions against Moscow.

