Sri Lanka Releases Fishermen Amid Escalating Maritime Tensions

In a notable development, seven Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy last month for purportedly straying into restricted waters have been freed and arrived in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Four of them were arrested on February 20, with the remaining three detained on February 22 for alleged cross-border fishing activities.

On Thursday, the Rameswaram Fishermen Association reported that 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been seized and transferred to the Kangesanthurai Naval camp. In a separate incident on March 20, 13 fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan authorities were repatriated by the Indian Embassy in Colombo after negotiations.

These fishermen, apprehended on February 26, were presented in the Sri Lankan Mallakam court and faced nearly a month's incarceration. Injuries led three of them to be hospitalized. Following diplomatic talks, 13 fishermen were released on March 12. A new group was detained near Delft Island on March 18, pressing the urgency for a diplomatic resolution.

