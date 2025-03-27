Bollywood Actress and Gold Smuggling: The Unraveling Scandal

Gold dealer Sahil Jain, linked to actress Ranya Rao's smuggling case, was remanded to DRI custody until March 29. Meanwhile, the 64th CCH Session court is poised to pronounce its decision on Ranya Rao's bail application today, following its earlier reservation.

Ranya Rao was apprehended on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) discovered she was in possession of smuggled gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pursued an FIR, citing Abhishek Chandra Gupta, DRI's Additional Director, as the complainant. This filing includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alongside various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The FIR reveals further developments: on March 6, two foreign nationals attempting to import 21.28 kg of gold, worth an estimated Rs. 18.92 crore, through Mumbai Airport, were detained. Abhishek Chandra Gupta's complaint has sparked action on grounds of a possible smuggling syndicate with multiple trips traced to Dubai, raising concerns about involvement from public officials and potential connections with organized smuggling operations operating from the UAE.

