Left Menu

Bollywood Actress and Gold Smuggling: The Unraveling Scandal

In a rapidly unfolding gold smuggling scandal, actress Ranya Rao and gold dealer Sahil Jain remain under scrutiny. Linked with smuggling operations allegedly connected to Dubai, their case has attracted significant legal and media attention, with serious implications for organized crime control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:27 IST
Bollywood Actress and Gold Smuggling: The Unraveling Scandal
Ranya Rao being brought to a special court in Bengaluru (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold dealer Sahil Jain, linked to actress Ranya Rao's smuggling case, was remanded to DRI custody until March 29. Meanwhile, the 64th CCH Session court is poised to pronounce its decision on Ranya Rao's bail application today, following its earlier reservation.

Ranya Rao was apprehended on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) discovered she was in possession of smuggled gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pursued an FIR, citing Abhishek Chandra Gupta, DRI's Additional Director, as the complainant. This filing includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alongside various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The FIR reveals further developments: on March 6, two foreign nationals attempting to import 21.28 kg of gold, worth an estimated Rs. 18.92 crore, through Mumbai Airport, were detained. Abhishek Chandra Gupta's complaint has sparked action on grounds of a possible smuggling syndicate with multiple trips traced to Dubai, raising concerns about involvement from public officials and potential connections with organized smuggling operations operating from the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025