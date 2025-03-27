Left Menu

West Bengal Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Center Busted, Three Arrested

In a significant operation, West Bengal Police dismantled an illegal call center in Bidhannagar City. Three individuals were arrested and Rs 67 lakhs seized. Meanwhile, eight more suspects were nabbed in a separate fake IT raid case. Police are conducting cyber awareness programs to curb online fraud.

In a noteworthy operation, the West Bengal Police has successfully dismantled an illegal international call center operating in the Salt Lake Sector-V area of Bidhannagar City, culminating in the arrest of three individuals involved in fraudulent activities.

Authorities confiscated Rs 67 lakhs in cash, alongside an array of technical gadgets and documents pertinent to the illegal operation. The trio, comprising Subhashis Das (alias Suman Banerjee), Ankit Chowdhury, and Gobinda Sarkar, has been placed in police custody for seven days, as directed by the court following an EC PS Case initiated on March 26, 2025.

These arrests are connected to an earlier complaint regarding an investment fraud valued at Rs 23.94 lakhs, linked to BDN Cyber Crime PS, dating back to August 24, 2024. Additionally, Bidhannagar Police apprehended eight individuals in relation to a fake IT raid complaint filed at Baguiati PS, with five of the suspects being identified as CISF employees. This case remains under investigation.

In a proactive move to combat cybercrime, Bidhannagar Police have organized five cyber awareness programs across various police stations including Airport PS, Baguiati PS, Rajarhat PS, EC PS, and Newtown PS. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to educate the public on online safety. Complementing this, a traffic awareness rally was held under the SDSL program, underscoring the police's dedication to community engagement and safety.

