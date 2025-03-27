Priyanka Gandhi Inaugurates New Development Projects in Wayanad

Wayanad's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a new Gram Panchayat Office complex in Pulpally, describing the event as a 'first step' in the region's rehabilitation endeavors. She emphasized the collective effort, lauding the audience's positivity and the backing from the Karnataka government's pledge to build 100 houses.

Gandhi applauded the communal solidarity displayed in Mundakkai and Chooralmala post-disaster. Recollecting her visits post-general elections during the floods, she expressed admiration for the collective aid efforts during the calamity.

During her three-day stay in Wayanad, Gandhi engaged in various ceremonies, including visiting the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple. In addition to inaugurating the office complex in Pulpally, she was present at the foundation stone laying for a new township at Elstone Estate, intended for landslide survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)