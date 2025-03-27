Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Brothers Drown in Delhi's Bawana Canal

Two young brothers tragically drowned in Bawana Canal, northwest Delhi. The elder brother's body has been found while the search continues for his sibling. The canal, vital for Delhi's water supply, was breached, causing flooding. Another drowning incident occurred in March involving a three-year-old in a separate area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Brothers Drown in Delhi's Bawana Canal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two young brothers, aged 9 and 12, reportedly drowned in the Bawana Canal, northwest Delhi. According to authorities, the body of the 12-year-old has been recovered, while the search continues for his younger brother. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Bawana Canal, a critical offshoot of the Munak Canal, plays a vital role in supplying water to areas like JJ Colony in Bawana. A recent breach in the canal led to significant flooding, heightening concerns about safety in the region. More information about the incident is pending.

This devastating event follows a similar tragedy on March 22, when a three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi. Despite rescue efforts, the child was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities are urging caution as they continue to investigate these unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025