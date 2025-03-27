Tragedy Strikes as Brothers Drown in Delhi's Bawana Canal

In a tragic incident, two young brothers, aged 9 and 12, reportedly drowned in the Bawana Canal, northwest Delhi. According to authorities, the body of the 12-year-old has been recovered, while the search continues for his younger brother. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Bawana Canal, a critical offshoot of the Munak Canal, plays a vital role in supplying water to areas like JJ Colony in Bawana. A recent breach in the canal led to significant flooding, heightening concerns about safety in the region. More information about the incident is pending.

This devastating event follows a similar tragedy on March 22, when a three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi. Despite rescue efforts, the child was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities are urging caution as they continue to investigate these unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)