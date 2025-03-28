Left Menu

Punjab's 'Badalda Punjab' Budget: AAP's Vision for Transformation

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents the 'Badalda Punjab' budget, reflecting AAP's commitment to transforming the state. This Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget emphasizes improved GST revenue and welfare schemes. Cheema critiques previous regimes for resource mobilization failures, highlighting AAP's achievements in revenue collection and community upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:08 IST
Punjab's 'Badalda Punjab' Budget: AAP's Vision for Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled the 'Badalda Punjab' budget, signaling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) commitment to state transformation and citizen welfare.

Presenting a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, Cheema criticized former governments for inadequate resource mobilization while showcasing AAP's financial achievements.

The budget highlights include improved GST revenue, community upliftment initiatives, and a loan waiver scheme for marginalized individuals, affirming the government's transformative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025