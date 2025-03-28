Punjab's 'Badalda Punjab' Budget: AAP's Vision for Transformation
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents the 'Badalda Punjab' budget, reflecting AAP's commitment to transforming the state. This Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget emphasizes improved GST revenue and welfare schemes. Cheema critiques previous regimes for resource mobilization failures, highlighting AAP's achievements in revenue collection and community upliftment.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled the 'Badalda Punjab' budget, signaling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) commitment to state transformation and citizen welfare.
Presenting a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, Cheema criticized former governments for inadequate resource mobilization while showcasing AAP's financial achievements.
The budget highlights include improved GST revenue, community upliftment initiatives, and a loan waiver scheme for marginalized individuals, affirming the government's transformative agenda.
