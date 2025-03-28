Punjab's 'Badalda Punjab' Budget: AAP's Vision for Transformation

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled the 'Badalda Punjab' budget, signaling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) commitment to state transformation and citizen welfare.

Presenting a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, Cheema criticized former governments for inadequate resource mobilization while showcasing AAP's financial achievements.

The budget highlights include improved GST revenue, community upliftment initiatives, and a loan waiver scheme for marginalized individuals, affirming the government's transformative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)