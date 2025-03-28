ONGPL's Strategic Acquisition: Powering Towards Renewable Goals
ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd has acquired 100% equity in Ayana Renewable Power for Rs 6,248.50 crore to boost its renewable capacity. The joint venture of NTPC Green Energy and ONGC Green aims for 60 GW by 2032. Ayana, with 4,112 MW capacity, enhances this strategic expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd (ONGPL) has finalized the acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power, marking a significant step in their renewable energy expansion.
This strategic move, completed for Rs 6,248.50 crore, involves a collaboration between NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and ONGC Green Ltd, each sharing the financial commitment equally.
Ayana's robust portfolio, backed by major offtakers, positions ONGPL to reach its ambitious 60 GW renewable energy target by 2032, reinforcing its presence in the green energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carrefour Expands Territory with Louis Delhaize Acquisition
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Finalize Divorce, Move Forward with New Beginnings
Versace Evolution: Donatella Steps Down Amidst Acquisition Talks
Patanjali and DS Group's Strategic Acquisition of Magma General Insurance
Allianz Consortium Nears Acquisition of Viridium in Multi-Billion Euro Deal