India Boosts Defense with Indigenous 'Prachand' Combat Helicopters

In a landmark decision to boost India's military might, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) 'Prachand' from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for over Rs 62,500 crore.

The 'Prachand', India's first indigenous combat helicopter, is capable of precision strikes at high altitudes, making it a powerful addition to the armed forces.

This procurement supports the 'Make in India' initiative, involving over 8,500 jobs and 250 domestic companies, and marks a significant enhancement in the country's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)