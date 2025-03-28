India Boosts Defense with Indigenous 'Prachand' Combat Helicopters
India's Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) 'Prachand' from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for Rs 62,500 crore. This move enhances the military's combat capability and supports India's 'Make in India' initiative.
In a landmark decision to boost India's military might, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) 'Prachand' from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for over Rs 62,500 crore.
The 'Prachand', India's first indigenous combat helicopter, is capable of precision strikes at high altitudes, making it a powerful addition to the armed forces.
This procurement supports the 'Make in India' initiative, involving over 8,500 jobs and 250 domestic companies, and marks a significant enhancement in the country's defense capabilities.
