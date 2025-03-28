Left Menu

FIR Filed in Pattan Over Hezbollah Flag Display and Sloganeering

An FIR under UA(P)A was registered by Pattan police against individuals for promoting terrorism by displaying Hezbollah flags during a procession in Chainabal. The act intended to incite public unrest and revive terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations are underway, ensuring swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Friday, police in Pattan registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against individuals involved in a procession displaying Hezbollah flags and engaging in pro-Hezbollah sloganeering in Chainabal. The action was deemed to be promoting terrorism and inciting public unrest, according to an official press release.

During the procession, participants were seen carrying flags, placards, and banners featuring images of a slain Hezbollah commander. The rhetoric reportedly aimed to encourage elements linked to terrorist organizations to provoke subversive activities and reinitiate terrorist actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities have launched an investigation and pledged swift action against those threatening the region's peace and stability. The public has been called upon to assist police efforts by reporting any suspicious activities that could jeopardize national security. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

