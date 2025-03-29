Left Menu

Trump's Energy Agenda Hits Clean Energy Projects

The Trump administration has canceled grants for clean energy projects to focus on fossil fuels. Two RMI projects are affected. The DOE is evaluating other energy initiatives. President Biden's administration worked on reducing greenhouse gas emissions but faced setbacks. Rep. Marcy Kaptur advocates for adherence to laws supporting energy cost reduction and job creation.

The administration under President Donald Trump has decided to terminate grants for two significant clean energy projects while placing approximately 300 others under review. This move aligns with the President's emphasis on prioritizing fossil fuel development over clean energy alternatives.

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press confirmed that the Department of Energy (DOE) withdrew funding from two projects spearheaded by RMI, a climate think tank based in Colorado. The halted projects included a $5.3 million grant for retrofitting low-income multifamily buildings to improve energy efficiency and a $1.5 million project aiming to develop electric vehicle carsharing business models in U.S. cities.

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur criticized these actions, emphasizing that terminating clean energy initiatives would increase energy costs and hamper job creation. The DOE's actions are perceived as contradicting duly enacted spending laws aimed at fostering sustainable energy solutions.

