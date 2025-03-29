Left Menu

Major Victory: 15 Naxalites Surrender Amidst Intense Operations in Chhattisgarh

Fifteen Naxalites surrendered to the Dantewada police, benefiting from state rehabilitation programs. This follows other surrenders and a successful operation by security forces in Sukma, where 16 Naxals were neutralized. Key political leaders commend the efforts, anticipating the eradication of Naxalism by 2026.

15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable turn of events, 15 Naxalites voluntarily surrendered to the Dantewada police on Saturday. This was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Smruthik Rajanala, who assured that the individuals would benefit from the state government's rehabilitation policy.

On Wednesday, nine Naxals had surrendered in Sukma under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan. Additionally, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, lauded the security forces for their courageous operations that led to the neutralization of 16 Naxalites and the seizure of a substantial arms cache.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma noted that a key Naxal leader, Jagdish, was killed in the operations, confirming his involvement in prior major attacks. This operation, said to be one of the largest in Sukma's history, was initiated following credible intelligence reports.

