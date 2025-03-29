Left Menu

Himachal and Telangana Forge Historic Hydro Power Partnership

Himachal Pradesh and Telangana have signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding to develop 520 MW hydroelectric projects in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti district. This collaboration promises jobs and significant power benefits for both states, showcasing interstate cooperation in renewable energy under new state energy policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:59 IST
Himachal and Telangana Forge Historic Hydro Power Partnership
Himachal Pradesh signs MoU with Government of Telangana for hydro-electric power projects (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to develop two major hydroelectric power projects, totaling 520 megawatts, in the Lahaul-Spiti district. This historic agreement marks the first collaboration of its kind in the state's history, aimed at exploiting Himachal's abundant hydro power capabilities.

Key officials present at the signing ceremony in Shimla included Himachal's Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar and Telangana's Principal Secretary of Power Sandeep Kumar Sultania, alongside Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The projects, costing an estimated Rs 6,200 crore, promise to create approximately 5,000 jobs.

Under the agreement, Telangana has paid a Rs 26 crore upfront premium and agreed to share free power with Himachal for 40 years, with eventual project ownership transferring to Himachal. Both states see this partnership as a step towards sustainable energy solutions, aligning with Telangana's Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025