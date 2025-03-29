Himachal and Telangana Forge Historic Hydro Power Partnership

In a landmark development, Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to develop two major hydroelectric power projects, totaling 520 megawatts, in the Lahaul-Spiti district. This historic agreement marks the first collaboration of its kind in the state's history, aimed at exploiting Himachal's abundant hydro power capabilities.

Key officials present at the signing ceremony in Shimla included Himachal's Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar and Telangana's Principal Secretary of Power Sandeep Kumar Sultania, alongside Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The projects, costing an estimated Rs 6,200 crore, promise to create approximately 5,000 jobs.

Under the agreement, Telangana has paid a Rs 26 crore upfront premium and agreed to share free power with Himachal for 40 years, with eventual project ownership transferring to Himachal. Both states see this partnership as a step towards sustainable energy solutions, aligning with Telangana's Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)