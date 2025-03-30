Left Menu

Tragic End to NEET Aspirant's Journey: Pressure Claims Another Young Life

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant, Devadharshini, from Urapakkam, near Chennai, committed suicide after multiple attempts to clear the exam. Despite attending rigorous classes and continuous support from her family, the relentless pressure took a toll, leading to the tragic incident just months before her next attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:54 IST
Tragic End to NEET Aspirant's Journey: Pressure Claims Another Young Life
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old aspiring NEET candidate, Devadharshini, was found dead by suicide at her home in Urapakkam, near Chennai. The young woman had been struggling to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after three unsuccessful attempts.

Having completed her Class 12 exams in 2021, she dedicated the past few years to preparing for NEET by attending both online and offline classes at a coaching center in Chennai's Anna Nagar. Despite facing setbacks, she persisted in her efforts and was gearing up for the May 2025 exam.

On 27th March 2025, after returning from her coaching session, Devadharshini appeared despondent. Her father urged her to continue her studies without fear. Later in the evening, she briefly visited their bakery but left soon after, telling her parents she was heading home. Alarm arose when she failed to return, prompting her mother, Devi, to check on her at home, discovering the tragic scene. The Kalembakkam police and emergency services were notified, but it was too late. An investigation is underway as the family prepares for her final rites in Tiruvannamalai district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025