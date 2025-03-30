Tragic End to NEET Aspirant's Journey: Pressure Claims Another Young Life

A 21-year-old aspiring NEET candidate, Devadharshini, was found dead by suicide at her home in Urapakkam, near Chennai. The young woman had been struggling to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after three unsuccessful attempts.

Having completed her Class 12 exams in 2021, she dedicated the past few years to preparing for NEET by attending both online and offline classes at a coaching center in Chennai's Anna Nagar. Despite facing setbacks, she persisted in her efforts and was gearing up for the May 2025 exam.

On 27th March 2025, after returning from her coaching session, Devadharshini appeared despondent. Her father urged her to continue her studies without fear. Later in the evening, she briefly visited their bakery but left soon after, telling her parents she was heading home. Alarm arose when she failed to return, prompting her mother, Devi, to check on her at home, discovering the tragic scene. The Kalembakkam police and emergency services were notified, but it was too late. An investigation is underway as the family prepares for her final rites in Tiruvannamalai district.

(With inputs from agencies.)