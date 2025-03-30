Left Menu

PM Modi's Landmark Visit: Centenary Celebrations of RSS in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur marks a significant moment as he celebrates the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100-year journey. He will visit key sites like Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, lay foundation stones for significant projects, and participate in inaugurations in both Nagpur and Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:55 IST
PM Modi's Landmark Visit: Centenary Celebrations of RSS in Nagpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: YouTube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) readies itself for its centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Nagpur on Sunday, honoring the legacy of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. Modi's homage will extend to Deekshabhoomi, commemorating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's monumental conversion to Buddhism in 1956.

The Prime Minister's schedule includes a ceremonial foundation stone laying for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur, followed by a public address. By afternoon, PM Modi will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. This strategic visit underscores his focus on development and defense readiness.

In addition to the Nagpur itinerary, PM Modi will advance infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh, launching initiatives in sectors like power and education, with investment surpassing Rs 33,700 crore. According to RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni and member Seshadri Chari, Modi's first visit to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister is historically significant, reflecting RSS's contributions and national growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025