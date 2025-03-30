PM Modi's Landmark Visit: Centenary Celebrations of RSS in Nagpur

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) readies itself for its centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Nagpur on Sunday, honoring the legacy of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. Modi's homage will extend to Deekshabhoomi, commemorating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's monumental conversion to Buddhism in 1956.

The Prime Minister's schedule includes a ceremonial foundation stone laying for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur, followed by a public address. By afternoon, PM Modi will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. This strategic visit underscores his focus on development and defense readiness.

In addition to the Nagpur itinerary, PM Modi will advance infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh, launching initiatives in sectors like power and education, with investment surpassing Rs 33,700 crore. According to RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni and member Seshadri Chari, Modi's first visit to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister is historically significant, reflecting RSS's contributions and national growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)