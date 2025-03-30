NDA Gears Up for Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Leads Strategy Meeting

In a pivotal move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened with top party leaders in Patna to refine electoral strategies.

The meeting underscored the need to fortify the party's presence, with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary confident of the NDA securing a substantial majority.

Rajya Sabha MP Dharmashila Gupta reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to its policies, projecting a win of 225 seats and backing Nitish Kumar for another term as Chief Minister.

