Left Menu

PM Modi's Navratri Greetings and Festive Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends festive greetings for Navratri, Nav Samvatsar, and Ugadi, emphasizing hope and prosperity. The festival is marked by prayers, traditional rituals, and special programs on Akashvani's YouTube Channel, featuring Navratri bhajans and stories of Goddess Durga, culminating with a grand live event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:58 IST
PM Modi's Navratri Greetings and Festive Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation as Navratri festivities commenced. He wished citizens a joyous Navratri and Hindu New Year, Nav Samvatsar, emphasizing the festival's ability to inspire courage and strength. PM Modi shared a hymn by classical artist Pandit Jasraj to honor the goddess.

Recalling the festival as a time of devotion and discipline, Modi highlighted Navratri's capacity to fill devotees with a renewed spiritual energy. Additionally, he extended well-wishes for Ugadi, marking the new year in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, praying for prosperity and joy in everyone's life.

Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, involves honoring nine incarnations of the goddess through rituals and prayers. Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will broadcast special programs highlighting Navratri's significance, featuring devotional songs and stories of Durga's different forms. The celebrations will culminate in a live broadcast from Ayodhya during Ram Janmotsav on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025