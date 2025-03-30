PM Modi's Navratri Greetings and Festive Highlights

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation as Navratri festivities commenced. He wished citizens a joyous Navratri and Hindu New Year, Nav Samvatsar, emphasizing the festival's ability to inspire courage and strength. PM Modi shared a hymn by classical artist Pandit Jasraj to honor the goddess.

Recalling the festival as a time of devotion and discipline, Modi highlighted Navratri's capacity to fill devotees with a renewed spiritual energy. Additionally, he extended well-wishes for Ugadi, marking the new year in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, praying for prosperity and joy in everyone's life.

Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, involves honoring nine incarnations of the goddess through rituals and prayers. Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will broadcast special programs highlighting Navratri's significance, featuring devotional songs and stories of Durga's different forms. The celebrations will culminate in a live broadcast from Ayodhya during Ram Janmotsav on April 6.

