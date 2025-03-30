Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Nagpur Visit: A Tribute, A Foundation & Future Prospects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur and laid the foundation for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre. He inaugurated a UAV runway at Solar Defence. RSS officials described Modi's visit as historic while emphasizing the importance of strengthening India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:59 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar(Photo/ANI/DD) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday honored Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with floral tributes at Smruti Mandir, situated in Reshimbagh, Nagpur. Accompanying Modi were key figures including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a series of engagements, PM Modi paid respects at Deekshabhoomi, a significant site where Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with numerous followers in 1956. He laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of Nagpur's renowned ophthalmic institute, and addressed a public meeting.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, marking key advancements in defense capabilities. This visit, the first to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister, coincides with the RSS's centenary, highlighting both historical significance and ongoing national development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

