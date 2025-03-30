PM Modi Encourages New Hobbies and Celebrates Unity Amid Festivals

In his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's vibrant diversity, underscoring the importance of unity amid a multitude of festivals. He emphasized the cultural fabric that binds the nation, noting celebrations like Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

During the program, PM Modi referred to messages received in various languages, highlighting the multi-lingual greetings from across the country, including inscriptions from Bihar, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. The Prime Minister's address came as India ushered in the Chaitra Navratri, marking both the Indian New Year and Vikram Samvat.

Modi also reached out to students, discussing summer vacation opportunities for skill development and learning. He urged them to engage in constructive activities, referring to available programs in science, technology, drama, and art. The PM announced the 'MY-Bharat' calendar, encouraging the use of #MyHolidays to share summer experiences.

