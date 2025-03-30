Left Menu

PM Modi Encourages New Hobbies and Celebrates Unity Amid Festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat' address, highlighted India's unity in diversity through various festivals. He encouraged students to embrace new hobbies and participate in educational programs during summer. Modi also introduced 'MY-Bharat,' a calendar to help students plan productive activities during their vacations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 11:53 IST
PM Modi Encourages New Hobbies and Celebrates Unity Amid Festivals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's vibrant diversity, underscoring the importance of unity amid a multitude of festivals. He emphasized the cultural fabric that binds the nation, noting celebrations like Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

During the program, PM Modi referred to messages received in various languages, highlighting the multi-lingual greetings from across the country, including inscriptions from Bihar, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. The Prime Minister's address came as India ushered in the Chaitra Navratri, marking both the Indian New Year and Vikram Samvat.

Modi also reached out to students, discussing summer vacation opportunities for skill development and learning. He urged them to engage in constructive activities, referring to available programs in science, technology, drama, and art. The PM announced the 'MY-Bharat' calendar, encouraging the use of #MyHolidays to share summer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

