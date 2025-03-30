Cedar-IBSi Capital Envisions BankTech Boom by 2027
Venture capital fund Cedar-IBSi Capital forecasts an investment surge in India's BankTech sector, projected to hit USD 1 billion by 2027. The fund attributes this growth to technology's role in digitizing traditional banking functions, extending services to underserved regions, and revolutionizing areas like supply chain finance.
Cedar-IBSi Capital, a prominent venture capital fund, anticipates a significant growth in investment within India's BankTech sector, expecting it to reach USD 1 billion by 2027.
As India endeavors to meet its USD 7 trillion GDP target by 2030, Cedar-IBSi Capital identifies the banking sector as a catalyst for economic expansion, leveraging cutting-edge technology for financial inclusion and service digitization.
Founder Sahil Anand highlights the transformative influence of technologies like cloud computing and blockchain, which are reshaping banking services, providing scalability, and introducing secure transaction capabilities.
