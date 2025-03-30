Left Menu

Cedar-IBSi Capital Envisions BankTech Boom by 2027

Venture capital fund Cedar-IBSi Capital forecasts an investment surge in India's BankTech sector, projected to hit USD 1 billion by 2027. The fund attributes this growth to technology's role in digitizing traditional banking functions, extending services to underserved regions, and revolutionizing areas like supply chain finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:22 IST
Cedar-IBSi Capital Envisions BankTech Boom by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cedar-IBSi Capital, a prominent venture capital fund, anticipates a significant growth in investment within India's BankTech sector, expecting it to reach USD 1 billion by 2027.

As India endeavors to meet its USD 7 trillion GDP target by 2030, Cedar-IBSi Capital identifies the banking sector as a catalyst for economic expansion, leveraging cutting-edge technology for financial inclusion and service digitization.

Founder Sahil Anand highlights the transformative influence of technologies like cloud computing and blockchain, which are reshaping banking services, providing scalability, and introducing secure transaction capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025