Cedar-IBSi Capital Envisions BankTech Boom by 2027

Cedar-IBSi Capital, a prominent venture capital fund, anticipates a significant growth in investment within India's BankTech sector, expecting it to reach USD 1 billion by 2027.

As India endeavors to meet its USD 7 trillion GDP target by 2030, Cedar-IBSi Capital identifies the banking sector as a catalyst for economic expansion, leveraging cutting-edge technology for financial inclusion and service digitization.

Founder Sahil Anand highlights the transformative influence of technologies like cloud computing and blockchain, which are reshaping banking services, providing scalability, and introducing secure transaction capabilities.

