RSS Chief and PM Modi Highlight Progress in Health and Social Development

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the long-term acceptance and dedication of RSS volunteers during a gathering in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He spoke as Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an advanced eye care and research facility.

Bhagwat noted that society has thoroughly vetted and embraced the Sangh's principles, contributing to a conducive environment for volunteers to thrive. He emphasized the philosophy of the Sangh, advocating one hour for personal growth and 23 hours for societal welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's strides in expanding medical education and healthcare services across India. With a significant increase in medical colleges and AIIMS facilities, coupled with initiatives like Ayushmann Bharat and Jan Ausadhi Kendras, Modi stressed the government's commitment to providing accessible healthcare to marginalized families.

(With inputs from agencies.)