Left Menu

RSS Chief and PM Modi Highlight Progress in Health and Social Development

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat praises the acceptance of Sangh volunteers' efforts, while PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation for a new eye institute in Nagpur. Modi highlights significant advancements in India's medical infrastructure and social welfare schemes, emphasizing free healthcare services for the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:29 IST
RSS Chief and PM Modi Highlight Progress in Health and Social Development
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the long-term acceptance and dedication of RSS volunteers during a gathering in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He spoke as Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an advanced eye care and research facility.

Bhagwat noted that society has thoroughly vetted and embraced the Sangh's principles, contributing to a conducive environment for volunteers to thrive. He emphasized the philosophy of the Sangh, advocating one hour for personal growth and 23 hours for societal welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's strides in expanding medical education and healthcare services across India. With a significant increase in medical colleges and AIIMS facilities, coupled with initiatives like Ayushmann Bharat and Jan Ausadhi Kendras, Modi stressed the government's commitment to providing accessible healthcare to marginalized families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025