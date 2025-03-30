PM Modi Champions Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare in Nagpur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made impactful visits in Nagpur, marking significant developments in both defense and healthcare sectors. He toured the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited where he inaugurated a facility specializing in loitering munition technology, known for its precision strikes on high-value targets.

Alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi also paid respects at the RSS headquarters, placing floral tributes to its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshimbagh's Smruti Mandir. The Prime Minister later laid the foundation for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, underscoring the government's healthcare commitments.

During a roadshow rally, Modi highlighted the bold governmental shift to offer medical education in regional languages, aiming to broaden access across socio-economic barriers. Acknowledging the increased medical institutions and initiatives like Ayushmann Bharat, Modi reaffirmed India's strides in integrating traditional and modern medicine for comprehensive, accessible health services.

