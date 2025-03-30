Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare in Nagpur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur featured significant engagements, including the inauguration of loitering munition test facilities at Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd, and a tribute to RSS's founder. He emphasized the government's commitment to education and healthcare, notably advocating for medical education in regional languages for wider accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:33 IST
PM Modi Champions Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare in Nagpur Visit
PM Modi inaugurates Loitering Munition Test Range in Nagpur (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made impactful visits in Nagpur, marking significant developments in both defense and healthcare sectors. He toured the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited where he inaugurated a facility specializing in loitering munition technology, known for its precision strikes on high-value targets.

Alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi also paid respects at the RSS headquarters, placing floral tributes to its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshimbagh's Smruti Mandir. The Prime Minister later laid the foundation for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, underscoring the government's healthcare commitments.

During a roadshow rally, Modi highlighted the bold governmental shift to offer medical education in regional languages, aiming to broaden access across socio-economic barriers. Acknowledging the increased medical institutions and initiatives like Ayushmann Bharat, Modi reaffirmed India's strides in integrating traditional and modern medicine for comprehensive, accessible health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025