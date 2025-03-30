Left Menu

Telangana Governor Celebrates Rajasthan Foundation Day

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the Rajasthan Foundation Day event in Hyderabad, praising the state's cultural richness and historic landmarks, and emphasized the national unity initiatives like 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:26 IST
Telangana Governor Celebrates Rajasthan Foundation Day
The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Foundation Day was marked with grandeur at Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan, as Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma took center stage as the Chief Guest. This event highlighted Rajasthan's distinctive beauty, from its color-coordinated towns to its ancient Aravalli mountain range and the rare Kalibangan site from the Indus Valley civilization, according to the Governor's press secretary officials.

During his address, Governor Varma extolled Rajasthan's iconic forts and palaces, emphasizing their historical importance. Additionally, he lauded the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, a national project aimed at strengthening cultural bonds among India's diverse states, fostering unity and brotherhood across the nation.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of M. Dana Kishore, I.A.S., Principal Secretary to the Governor, along with other Raj Bhavan dignitaries and staff, as well as enthusiastic participation from the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad, as noted in the press release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

