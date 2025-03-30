Finland's Urgent Call for Easter Ceasefire
Finland's President Alexander Stubb urged U.S. President Donald Trump to set April 20 as a deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire. Meeting Trump in Florida, they discussed U.S.-Finland relations and the Ukraine conflict. Trump warned Russia of tariffs if they hinder efforts to end the ongoing war.
Finland's President Alexander Stubb has pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to establish an April 20 deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire. Stubb emphasized that setting a deadline is crucial for effective negotiations.
During a surprise meeting in Florida, the leaders not only discussed bilateral relations but also the pressing Ukraine conflict, even taking time for a round of golf. Stubb highlighted that with Trump completing three months in office by Easter, a resolution would be timely.
With Trump's patience wearing thin, the U.S. has made strategic agreements with Ukraine and Russia regarding ceasefire initiatives. Trump has further threatened imposing 25% to 50% tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow continues to obstruct efforts at peace.
