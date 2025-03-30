Finland's Urgent Call for Easter Ceasefire

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to establish an April 20 deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire. Stubb emphasized that setting a deadline is crucial for effective negotiations.

During a surprise meeting in Florida, the leaders not only discussed bilateral relations but also the pressing Ukraine conflict, even taking time for a round of golf. Stubb highlighted that with Trump completing three months in office by Easter, a resolution would be timely.

With Trump's patience wearing thin, the U.S. has made strategic agreements with Ukraine and Russia regarding ceasefire initiatives. Trump has further threatened imposing 25% to 50% tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow continues to obstruct efforts at peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)