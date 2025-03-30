Kashmiri Pandits' Return: A Collective Effort for a New Dawn

In a bid to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated the central government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for their resettlement. Speaking at a Navreh event organized by the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, Sinha underscored the need for a collective effort in this endeavor.

While congratulating the community on Navreh, Sinha highlighted the spiritual significance of the region, calling J-K the 'Sharda Peeth' of the nation. He urged the next generation to uphold the festival's values of spirituality and devotion by celebrating Nari Shakti. Sinha also announced significant government initiatives, including the creation of 3,000 state jobs and 6,000 transit accommodations, aiming to support pandit rehabilitation.

Last month, the All India Kashmiri Samaj, led by President Ravinder Pandita, met with Minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss the minority status for Kashmiri Pandits and proposed the formation of a dedicated commission. They emphasized the irony of their minority status in J-K contrasted with their majority in the broader union territory, seeking governmental intervention in their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)