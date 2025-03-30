Left Menu

Lamborghini Hits Two in Noida: Driver Arrested

A Lamborghini hit and injured two people near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The driver, Deepak, was arrested, and the car seized. The incident occurred in Sector-126, with an eyewitness reporting the driver lost control. The vehicle is registered in Pondicherry under Mridul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:25 IST
The Lamborghini involved in the accident near Sector 94 roundabout has been taken into custody by Noida Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals sustained injuries when a Lamborghini collided with them near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The driver, identified as Deepak, has been detained, and the luxury vehicle is now in police custody, authorities confirmed.

According to the official police report, "The incident occurred in the Sector-126 police station area, involving a Lamborghini registered under the name of Mridul but driven by Deepak." Gaurav, an eyewitness, shared that the driver struggled to control the car, leading to a collision with pedestrians and eventually crashing into the divider. The vehicle bears registration from Pondicherry.

The Sector-126 police station has filed a case, promising that further legal procedures will follow. This statement aligns with the views of an eyewitness who described the scene he captured in a video of an influencer friend. The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, faces legal proceedings ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

