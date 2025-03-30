Lamborghini Hits Two in Noida: Driver Arrested
A Lamborghini hit and injured two people near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The driver, Deepak, was arrested, and the car seized. The incident occurred in Sector-126, with an eyewitness reporting the driver lost control. The vehicle is registered in Pondicherry under Mridul.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals sustained injuries when a Lamborghini collided with them near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The driver, identified as Deepak, has been detained, and the luxury vehicle is now in police custody, authorities confirmed.
According to the official police report, "The incident occurred in the Sector-126 police station area, involving a Lamborghini registered under the name of Mridul but driven by Deepak." Gaurav, an eyewitness, shared that the driver struggled to control the car, leading to a collision with pedestrians and eventually crashing into the divider. The vehicle bears registration from Pondicherry.
The Sector-126 police station has filed a case, promising that further legal procedures will follow. This statement aligns with the views of an eyewitness who described the scene he captured in a video of an influencer friend. The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, faces legal proceedings ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Lamborghini
- accident
- injured
- Deepak
- arrest
- police
- eyewitness
- video
- Pondicherry
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Swift Justice: Man Arrested After Encounter Over Minor's Rape in Lucknow