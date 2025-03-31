Bosch Ltd Faces Rs 20 Crore Income Tax Demand
Bosch Ltd has been issued a demand notice of over Rs 20 crore from the Income Tax department for the 2022-2023 assessment year. This includes a principal amount and interest. The company plans to appeal the order, with no penalty quantification yet.
Technology firm Bosch Ltd announced on Monday that it received a demand notice exceeding Rs 20 crore from the Income Tax department for the assessment year 2022-2023.
The official filing from Bosch Ltd revealed an assessment order dated March 28, 2025, which claims an amount of Rs 18,36,85,366 plus interest reaching Rs 1,80,14,645.
While the order was issued by the Income Tax department's assessment unit, Bosch Ltd stated it intends to appeal, highlighting that no penalty has been quantified at this stage.
