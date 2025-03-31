Left Menu

Gazprom Boosts Gas Supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream

Gazprom is set to increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the TurkStream pipeline in April, as announced by Slovak importer SPP. This move comes after Slovakia sought alternatives following the halted Ukraine transit. Uncertainties remain over the sources and exact volumes of the additional supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, is poised to significantly ramp up its gas exports to Slovakia via the TurkStream pipeline starting April. This announcement was made by Vojtech Ferencz, CEO of the Slovak gas importer SPP, during a press briefing on Monday.

Initial supplies resumed in February, benefiting from surplus volumes Hungary allocated on the TurkStream pipeline. While volumes are expected to double in April, the exact figures and sources of the increased supply remain undisclosed. The shift partly compensates for the gas transit suspension through Ukraine, which ended in late 2024 after Kyiv chose not to renew its transit agreement with Moscow.

Slovakia, traditionally reliant on Hungarian-imported Russian gas, has joined Hungary in advocating for the renewal of the Ukrainian transit. The Slovak government is threatening to hinder European Union aid to Ukraine unless Kyiv reconsiders its position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

