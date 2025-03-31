Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Noida Factory, Firefighters Battle Flames

A significant fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Surajpur, with firefighters deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet, and the fire's cause is still unknown. The event follows a similar incident at a garment company in Sector 63 last March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:42 IST
Huge fire break out in Noida (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Noida's Surajpur area, a massive fire erupted inside a factory on Monday, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders aiming to subdue the inferno. Visuals from the site depict immense clouds of smoke as firefighters persist in their efforts.

The origins of the blaze remain uncertain, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are currently awaiting further information to ascertain more details about the incident.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous fire outbreak on March 16 at a garment company located in Sector 63 of Noida. On that occasion, fire officials swiftly commenced firefighting operations upon receiving reports of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

