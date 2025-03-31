Left Menu

UK Proposes Higher Bank Deposit Protection to Boost Confidence

The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority proposes increasing the bank deposit protection limit to 110,000 pounds from 85,000, considering inflation since 2017. This increase aims to enhance confidence in the financial system, putting UK limits above the EU's but below the US's. The change could apply from December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority has unveiled plans to increase the deposit protection limit for bank savers to 110,000 pounds. This move intends to adjust for inflation since 2017 and strengthen public confidence in the financial system, according to a statement released on Monday.

Currently set at 85,000 pounds, the protection threshold would surpass the EU's harmonized limit of 100,000 euros but remain below the United States' minimum of $250,000 per depositor. Deputy Governor Sam Woods emphasized the significance of this increase in maintaining trust in financial institutions.

The Bank of England also considers additional changes to facilitate quicker access to cash in times of bank failures and is consulting on a new tool to recapitalize struggling firms. Consumer advocates and industry representatives have welcomed the proposed modifications as vital for sustaining consumer confidence and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

