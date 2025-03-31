UK Proposes Higher Bank Deposit Protection to Boost Confidence

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority has unveiled plans to increase the deposit protection limit for bank savers to 110,000 pounds. This move intends to adjust for inflation since 2017 and strengthen public confidence in the financial system, according to a statement released on Monday.

Currently set at 85,000 pounds, the protection threshold would surpass the EU's harmonized limit of 100,000 euros but remain below the United States' minimum of $250,000 per depositor. Deputy Governor Sam Woods emphasized the significance of this increase in maintaining trust in financial institutions.

The Bank of England also considers additional changes to facilitate quicker access to cash in times of bank failures and is consulting on a new tool to recapitalize struggling firms. Consumer advocates and industry representatives have welcomed the proposed modifications as vital for sustaining consumer confidence and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)