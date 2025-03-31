Delhi Police Nab Notorious Thieves in Major Crackdown

The Outer District police of Delhi have successfully arrested a notorious thief named Rohit, 27, known for his involvement in 46 prior criminal cases. He was taken into custody for the theft of a valuable cosmetics box from Nihal Vihar Market. Following the arrest, authorities recovered both the stolen items and the motorcycle used in the crime.

During interrogation, Rohit admitted to committing the theft alongside an accomplice, Kalla, who remains at large. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and are intensifying efforts to capture Kalla. Separately, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old fugitive, Rajan alias Rahul. Rajan was wanted in connection with offenses under the Arms Act and theft, linked to police stations in Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri.

Rajan, involved in over 50 crimes, including attempted murder and robbery, was caught after a tip-off about his location in Jahangirpuri led to a successful police raid. He had evaded arrest by frequently moving, recently relocating to Jahangirpuri with his family. Rajan's long criminal history includes a purse-snatching incident in 2013 in Janakpuri, Delhi.

