Delhi Police Nab Notorious Thieves in Major Crackdown
The Delhi Police have apprehended two infamous criminals responsible for multiple offenses. Rohit was arrested for stealing cosmetics in Nihal Vihar, while Rajan, with over 50 cases including robbery and murder attempts, was caught in Jahangirpuri. Efforts to capture co-conspirator Kalla are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Outer District police of Delhi have successfully arrested a notorious thief named Rohit, 27, known for his involvement in 46 prior criminal cases. He was taken into custody for the theft of a valuable cosmetics box from Nihal Vihar Market. Following the arrest, authorities recovered both the stolen items and the motorcycle used in the crime.
During interrogation, Rohit admitted to committing the theft alongside an accomplice, Kalla, who remains at large. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and are intensifying efforts to capture Kalla. Separately, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old fugitive, Rajan alias Rahul. Rajan was wanted in connection with offenses under the Arms Act and theft, linked to police stations in Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri.
Rajan, involved in over 50 crimes, including attempted murder and robbery, was caught after a tip-off about his location in Jahangirpuri led to a successful police raid. He had evaded arrest by frequently moving, recently relocating to Jahangirpuri with his family. Rajan's long criminal history includes a purse-snatching incident in 2013 in Janakpuri, Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in 2012 case related to murder of driver/bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.
Gangster Chhota Rajan Acquitted in 2011 Bodyguard Murder Case
(Eds: corrects year) Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in 2011 case related to murder of driver/bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.
AI-First Vision: Suresh Sundararajan Takes the Helm at Mindsprint
Mindsprint Elevates Suresh Sundararajan as CEO Amidst AI-Driven Transformation