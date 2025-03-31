Haryana's Strategic Agricultural Policy Overhaul: A Step Towards Sustainable Farming

The Haryana government is taking definitive steps towards ensuring the welfare of its farmers by establishing a high-level committee dedicated to studying and refining the costs associated with cultivating major kharif and rabi crops. This initiative is expected to bolster the state's agricultural economy by crafting policies that fairly address farmers' and consumers' interests.

Under the leadership of the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the committee's mandate includes evaluating prevailing price policies and the cost of cultivation, providing comprehensive recommendations for improvement. The government emphasizes its commitment to developing a sustainable, farmer-friendly price policy, poised to respond to challenges like escalating production costs.

The committee comprises experts and stakeholders from various sectors, such as Economics and Agronomy, with tasks including examining cultivation costs and current price policies. Its findings will guide strategic action to make economic policies more effective, ultimately fostering growth and sustainability within Haryana's agricultural sector.

