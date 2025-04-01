Left Menu

Finland Powers Forward: Last Coal Plant Shut Down Marks a Clean Energy Milestone

Finland's final active coal-fired power plant has closed, significantly lowering emissions and energy costs. This move advances the country's shift towards renewable energy, with Helen planning further reductions in fossil fuel usage. Despite clean transition costs, Finland boasts some of Europe's most affordable electricity rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:33 IST
Finland Powers Forward: Last Coal Plant Shut Down Marks a Clean Energy Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finland has taken a significant step towards a greener future by shutting down its last active coal-fired power and heat plant. This move aligns with Helen's goal to significantly cut emissions and manage energy costs for its customers, as the company integrates more renewable sources like wind and solar.

The shift follows a 2019 government law aiming to eliminate coal by 2029. In its place, Helen will harness electricity, waste heat, and heat pumps, while gradually phasing out burning by 2040. The transition underscores Finland's commitment but also comes with financial implications, acknowledged as a societal choice by Helen CEO Olli Sirkka.

Despite the costs, Finland maintains its position with Europe's cheapest electricity rates, with the shutdown expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for Helen and nearly 2% for the nation. Environmental groups laud Finland's near-total exit from coal, setting a benchmark in clean energy transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025