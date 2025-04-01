Finland Powers Forward: Last Coal Plant Shut Down Marks a Clean Energy Milestone

Finland has taken a significant step towards a greener future by shutting down its last active coal-fired power and heat plant. This move aligns with Helen's goal to significantly cut emissions and manage energy costs for its customers, as the company integrates more renewable sources like wind and solar.

The shift follows a 2019 government law aiming to eliminate coal by 2029. In its place, Helen will harness electricity, waste heat, and heat pumps, while gradually phasing out burning by 2040. The transition underscores Finland's commitment but also comes with financial implications, acknowledged as a societal choice by Helen CEO Olli Sirkka.

Despite the costs, Finland maintains its position with Europe's cheapest electricity rates, with the shutdown expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for Helen and nearly 2% for the nation. Environmental groups laud Finland's near-total exit from coal, setting a benchmark in clean energy transformation.

