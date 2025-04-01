Left Menu

Key Legislative Bills Set for Debate in Indian Parliament

India's Lok Sabha will see the presentation of significant bills, including the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024, and discussions on Indian diaspora welfare, agricultural policy updates, and OBC welfare measures. Major political figures, including Shashi Tharoor, Mitesh Patel Bakabhai, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are set to engage in these crucial debates.

The Parliament building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative week, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is poised to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This pivotal bill aims to bolster coastal trade and enhance domestic participation by revising laws to regulate maritime operations effectively. The law aspires to establish a robust coastal fleet that addresses national security and commercial imperatives.

Alongside the Coastal Shipping Bill, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Mitesh Patel Bakabhai are also preparing to present the sixth report from the Standing Committee on External Affairs. The detailed report will explore the conditions and welfare of the Indian diaspora, including Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, Overseas Citizens of India, and migrant workers. Special emphasis will be on the progress of the Emigration Bill.

Furthermore, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will update the Lok Sabha on the implementation of recommendations from the 2nd Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture. This involves a focus on demands for grants concerning the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Additionally, reports from the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes will highlight existing measures, formulation, and execution of reservation policies, as well as ensuring representation in various sectors for OBCs. Meanwhile, sources indicate that the Waqf Amendment Bill may also be listed for discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

