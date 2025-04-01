Left Menu

Secured Blessings: Khandli Mata Chari Yatra Completes Amid Sri Amarnath Preparations

The Khandli Mata Chari Yatra concluded successfully amid tight security in Rajouri's Peeri village. Amid serene Pirpanjal Mountains, thousands attended safely. Preparations for the Shri Amarnath Yatra are ongoing, with the SASB planning enhanced facilities for the event, commencing July 3 and ending August 9 on Raksha Bandhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:24 IST
Secured Blessings: Khandli Mata Chari Yatra Completes Amid Sri Amarnath Preparations
Khandali Chari Yatra (Source/Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Khandli Mata Chari Yatra, a significant religious event, wrapped up smoothly on Tuesday morning under stringent security measures in Peeri village, part of the Rajouri district. Participants from Rajouri, Kotranka, Budhal, and nearby areas assembled for this event, conducted with a prime focus on safety and orderliness.

Nestled in the demanding yet serene Pirpanjal Mountain Range of the Kotranka Subdivision, the shrine drew thousands of devotees, embarking on tough paths to seek divine blessings. To address potential security threats, authorities implemented extensive security plans, with police and paramilitary forces posted at strategic points along the route, ensuring an incident-free event.

On a related note, the Shri Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3 this year, from both the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district, concluding on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during the 48th Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) meeting at Raj Bhawan, disclosed the yatra dates and discussed strategies to enhance facilities and services for devotees, including increasing lodging capacities and implementing e-KYC, RFID cards, and on-spot registrations at key locations. The board emphasized enhancing facilities at strategic points like Baltal, Pahalgam, and Srinagar.

Reviewing ongoing infrastructure projects, Lieutenant Governor Sinha stressed the importance of ensuring all necessary amenities along the yatra route, advocating for increased accommodation capacity at places like Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, and Srinagar. Discussions also covered information dissemination, insurance for participants and service providers, extension of digital services, track maintenance, congestion management, disaster preparedness, and other logistic arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025