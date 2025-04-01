Secured Blessings: Khandli Mata Chari Yatra Completes Amid Sri Amarnath Preparations

The annual Khandli Mata Chari Yatra, a significant religious event, wrapped up smoothly on Tuesday morning under stringent security measures in Peeri village, part of the Rajouri district. Participants from Rajouri, Kotranka, Budhal, and nearby areas assembled for this event, conducted with a prime focus on safety and orderliness.

Nestled in the demanding yet serene Pirpanjal Mountain Range of the Kotranka Subdivision, the shrine drew thousands of devotees, embarking on tough paths to seek divine blessings. To address potential security threats, authorities implemented extensive security plans, with police and paramilitary forces posted at strategic points along the route, ensuring an incident-free event.

On a related note, the Shri Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3 this year, from both the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district, concluding on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during the 48th Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) meeting at Raj Bhawan, disclosed the yatra dates and discussed strategies to enhance facilities and services for devotees, including increasing lodging capacities and implementing e-KYC, RFID cards, and on-spot registrations at key locations. The board emphasized enhancing facilities at strategic points like Baltal, Pahalgam, and Srinagar.

Reviewing ongoing infrastructure projects, Lieutenant Governor Sinha stressed the importance of ensuring all necessary amenities along the yatra route, advocating for increased accommodation capacity at places like Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, and Srinagar. Discussions also covered information dissemination, insurance for participants and service providers, extension of digital services, track maintenance, congestion management, disaster preparedness, and other logistic arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

