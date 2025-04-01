Union Minister Puri and CBCI Unite for Waqf Amendment Bill

In a bid to garner political backing for the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday emphasized its benefits for national and Muslim interests. Puri's support for the Catholic Bishops Conference of India's (CBCI) appeal highlights the need for transparency in managing Waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has faced opposition from those unlawfully occupying Waqf lands, but CBCI's call for bipartisan support bolsters Puri's stance. The legislation aims to rectify disputes, including in Kerala's Munambam, by eliminating legal inconsistencies and safeguarding constitutional rights.

CBCI's statement underscores the ongoing three-year legal struggle affecting over 600 families in Munambam. They urge an unbiased legislative approach to address land issues by amending laws inconsistent with the Constitution, thus ensuring the protection of religious minorities' rights, as highlighted in a letter shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

