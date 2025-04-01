Left Menu

Union Minister Puri and CBCI Unite for Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri endorsed CBCI's call for political support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing national and Muslim interests. CBCI highlighted legal inconsistencies affecting Munambam families, urging legislators to amend the law to align with constitutional principles and protect minority rights.

Updated: 01-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:25 IST
In a bid to garner political backing for the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday emphasized its benefits for national and Muslim interests. Puri's support for the Catholic Bishops Conference of India's (CBCI) appeal highlights the need for transparency in managing Waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has faced opposition from those unlawfully occupying Waqf lands, but CBCI's call for bipartisan support bolsters Puri's stance. The legislation aims to rectify disputes, including in Kerala's Munambam, by eliminating legal inconsistencies and safeguarding constitutional rights.

CBCI's statement underscores the ongoing three-year legal struggle affecting over 600 families in Munambam. They urge an unbiased legislative approach to address land issues by amending laws inconsistent with the Constitution, thus ensuring the protection of religious minorities' rights, as highlighted in a letter shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

