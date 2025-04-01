Asian Markets Rally Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Asian equities saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by the positive momentum from Wall Street, even as gold prices soared to record highs amid global economic concerns.

The Japanese yen gained strength with traditional safe-haven assets in demand, while the Australian dollar rebounded following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold interest rates steady, despite forewarning pronounced global uncertainties.

As April began, regional markets showed recovery signs after March's turmoil linked to fears of a potential U.S. recession due to Trump's trade policies. Investors are keenly awaiting details of the tariffs that President Trump is set to announce on 'Liberation Day.'

