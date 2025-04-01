Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Asian equities rose as Wall Street's gains set a positive tone, while gold reached new highs amid global economic uncertainties. The Japanese yen strengthened and Australian dollar rebounded. Investors await President Trump's major tariff plans amid concerns of an economic slowdown.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian equities saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by the positive momentum from Wall Street, even as gold prices soared to record highs amid global economic concerns.

The Japanese yen gained strength with traditional safe-haven assets in demand, while the Australian dollar rebounded following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold interest rates steady, despite forewarning pronounced global uncertainties.

As April began, regional markets showed recovery signs after March's turmoil linked to fears of a potential U.S. recession due to Trump's trade policies. Investors are keenly awaiting details of the tariffs that President Trump is set to announce on 'Liberation Day.'

