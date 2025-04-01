Uttarakhand Embraces Heritage with Renaming Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday, the renaming of 11 locations across the state's Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The move aims to align the names with the local culture, sentiments, and heritage of Devbhoomi, sparking widespread approval among residents.

Local residents, including Vipin Devyani, expressed satisfaction with the renaming initiative, emphasizing the cultural relevance and significance of the new names. 'The previous names lacked meaning,' Devyani commented, highlighting a communal preference for names that resonate with the predominantly Hindu region.

Announced on Monday, the renaming seeks to pay tribute to eminent personalities who have safeguarded Indian culture. Places such as Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will now be Shivaji Nagar, and roads in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar receive names reflecting historical figures, according to the Chief Minister's statement.

