Uttarakhand Embraces Heritage with Renaming Initiative
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of 11 locations in four districts to reflect local culture and sentiments. The decision, widely welcomed by residents, honors Indian culture and heritage while inspiring with names significant to local and historical figures.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday, the renaming of 11 locations across the state's Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The move aims to align the names with the local culture, sentiments, and heritage of Devbhoomi, sparking widespread approval among residents.
Local residents, including Vipin Devyani, expressed satisfaction with the renaming initiative, emphasizing the cultural relevance and significance of the new names. 'The previous names lacked meaning,' Devyani commented, highlighting a communal preference for names that resonate with the predominantly Hindu region.
Announced on Monday, the renaming seeks to pay tribute to eminent personalities who have safeguarded Indian culture. Places such as Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will now be Shivaji Nagar, and roads in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar receive names reflecting historical figures, according to the Chief Minister's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naini Lake's Declining Water Levels Threaten Nainital's Ecosystem and Economy
Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Blissful Chaitra Navratri Celebrations
Police Successfully Locate Missing Dehradun Girl in Punjab
Mass Hospitalisation Due to Adulterated Buckwheat Flour in Dehradun
Adulterated Flour Scandal: Over 100 Fall Ill in Dehradun